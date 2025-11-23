Wealth Alliance LLC Has $9.63 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,041 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.1% of Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total transaction of $4,190,037.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,857,980.20. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 600 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.35, for a total value of $365,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,894.45. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,906,323. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $594.25 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $705.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $950.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $825.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.