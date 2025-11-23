Titleist Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Titleist Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempus AI by 6.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tempus AI by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 4.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $104.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $334.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 332,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $25,456,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,141,032 shares in the company, valued at $699,837,409.92. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $661,888.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 829,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,337,968.74. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,225,264 shares of company stock valued at $95,497,911. 26.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

