Titleist Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,238 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $47.00 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

