Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Invests $23.11 Million in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF $BILZ

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 228,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,000. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILZ. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 2,145.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 420.2% during the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000.

BILZ opened at $100.99 on Friday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $101.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.02.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

