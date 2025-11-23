Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Dave Inc. $DAVE

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 856 shares of the fintech company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave in the first quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Dave in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dave news, CEO Jason Wilk sold 81,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $18,812,264.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,167,419.12. The trade was a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Imran Khan sold 39,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $8,821,221.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,110 shares in the company, valued at $17,651,814.30. This represents a 33.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,943 shares of company stock worth $50,301,987. Company insiders own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAVE shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Dave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Dave in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Dave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 target price on Dave in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.25.

Dave Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAVE opened at $194.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.05. Dave Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.46 and a 1 year high of $286.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 3.89.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The fintech company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $150.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. Dave had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 65.86%. Dave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Dave announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the fintech company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dave

(Free Report)

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

Featured Articles

