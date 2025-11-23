Waterloo Capital L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Waterloo Capital L.P. decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,858 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $24,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $242.92 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.95 and its 200-day moving average is $234.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

