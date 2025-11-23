Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Acquires 28,000 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. $FSCO

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 158.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 300,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 100.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 113,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.09 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0678 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

