JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Shares Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 90.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 355,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $16,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS JCPB opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.02. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $48.54.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.