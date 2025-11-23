Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

VO opened at $282.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $296.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

