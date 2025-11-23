200,000 Shares in Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL Acquired by Waterfall Asset Management LLC

Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Global Net Lease accounts for 0.7% of Waterfall Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 100.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. Colliers Securities raised Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 48.52%.The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.86 million. Global Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.15%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

