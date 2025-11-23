Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 23,793 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Toast were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,945,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Toast by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,454,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,686 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 7.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,520,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,958 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 331.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,601,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,906,000 after purchasing an additional 218,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $71,826.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 151,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,995.02. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,442 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $51,248.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 71,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,408.96. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 49,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of TOST stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.05 and a beta of 1.94. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Toast from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

