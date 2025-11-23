Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 55,245 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 747,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,245 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $178,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,160,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 215,711 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,426,407,000 after buying an additional 214,224 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,837,399,000 after buying an additional 864,030 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,298,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,500,784,000 after buying an additional 309,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after acquiring an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total transaction of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 156,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,725,789.73. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Srini Gopalan acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $201.82 per share, with a total value of $1,977,836.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 90,258 shares in the company, valued at $18,215,869.56. This trade represents a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,789,021 shares of company stock valued at $422,253,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. HSBC raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5%

TMUS stock opened at $209.48 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.41 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.