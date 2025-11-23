Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 152,883 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 152,883 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $164,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,004,424,000 after purchasing an additional 788,499 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,016,404,000 after purchasing an additional 612,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,697,800,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Danaher by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,965,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $980,914,000 after buying an additional 1,787,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,822,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $952,625,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total transaction of $1,088,713.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,352.50. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $227.34 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.