Touchstone Dynamic International ETF (NASDAQ:TDI) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Touchstone Dynamic International ETF (NASDAQ:TDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.03 and last traded at $36.89. Approximately 19,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 384% from the average session volume of 4,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

Touchstone Dynamic International ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $67.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDI. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Touchstone Dynamic International ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Touchstone Dynamic International ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Touchstone Dynamic International ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Touchstone Dynamic International ETF Company Profile

The Touchstone Dynamic International ETF (TDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in non-US companies from around the globe selected using a proprietary quantitative model. TDI was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Touchstone.

