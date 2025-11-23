Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 677,483 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 87.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,456,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,483 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $253,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,035,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,954,000 after buying an additional 82,420 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 17,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 46.4% during the first quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $157.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

