EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141,680 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $184,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,922,633,000 after purchasing an additional 348,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,433,000 after acquiring an additional 358,916 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $757,808,000 after acquiring an additional 223,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,911,741 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,789,000 after acquiring an additional 36,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE EOG opened at $106.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average of $115.37. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $136.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

