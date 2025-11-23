Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 133.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091,592 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764,947 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $288,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 216,855 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 47.8% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,258,756,000 after buying an additional 1,168,288 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after buying an additional 183,085 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $287,812.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 174,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,037,833.50. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 570,750 shares of company stock worth $55,682,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average of $91.89.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

