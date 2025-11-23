Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 (NYSE:HYAC) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 (NYSE:HYAC – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.33. 8,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 85,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HYAC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.31.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 (NYSE:HYAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYAC. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 by 826.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,680,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 1,498,590 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 440,383 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 by 65.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 250,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 98,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 by 665.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 66,620 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. 4 is based in New York.

Further Reading

