Prudential Financial Inc. Has $556.97 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,111,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642,428 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $556,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,044,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 491,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 613.0% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 987,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,124,000 after acquiring an additional 72,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $36.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

