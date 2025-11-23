Prudential Financial Inc. Has $335.93 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,837 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $335,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 540.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.13.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $663.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $666.30 and a 200-day moving average of $707.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

