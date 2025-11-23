CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,387,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,971 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $310,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $642,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after buying an additional 6,241,163 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,315,000 after buying an additional 3,810,752 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $72.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.