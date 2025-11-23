Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIFF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.58. 233,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,376,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Firefly Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Firefly Neuroscience has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Firefly Neuroscience Stock Up 4.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Firefly Neuroscience had a negative return on equity of 464.02% and a negative net margin of 5,335.75%.The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Windsor Private Capital Lp sold 78,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $161,524.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,236,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,120.11. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,775 in the last 90 days. 6.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Firefly Neuroscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Firefly Neuroscience by 393.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 401,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Firefly Neuroscience by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,067 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Firefly Neuroscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Firefly Neuroscience Company Profile

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc, a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Further Reading

