National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.55 and traded as high as $30.85. National Bankshares shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 27,647 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

National Bankshares Trading Up 5.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.78.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.81 million for the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 15.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 521.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 45.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in National Bankshares in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning grew its stake in National Bankshares by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 21,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

