J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 1,302 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 131.6% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The firm has a market cap of $160.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average is $92.75.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,953. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

