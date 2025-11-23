Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises about 0.6% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $21,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 22.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $270.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.35.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.20, for a total value of $5,594,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,265. The trade was a 63.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total value of $8,069,149.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,697,031.48. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 599,869 shares of company stock valued at $126,762,385. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock opened at $186.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

