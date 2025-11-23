Vestor Capital LLC Increases Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3,518.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,171 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,979,255,000 after buying an additional 1,342,723 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 48,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $149.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $301.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

