Vestor Capital LLC Invests $11.01 Million in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,009,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citizens Jmp upgraded CoreWeave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

In other CoreWeave news, SVP Chen Goldberg sold 13,740 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,247,454.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,401.76. The trade was a 37.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $2,424,713.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,958,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,167,006. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,685,533 shares of company stock worth $4,289,381,690 in the last quarter.

CRWV opened at $71.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion and a PE ratio of -49.41. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

