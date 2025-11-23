Head-To-Head Comparison: Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) versus Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) and Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Heineken and Heritage Distilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heineken 0 1 2 3 3.33 Heritage Distilling 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Heineken and Heritage Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heineken N/A N/A N/A Heritage Distilling 2,132.99% -13.65% -10.11%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heineken $38.91 billion 1.18 $1.06 billion N/A N/A Heritage Distilling $8.40 million 9.34 $710,000.00 ($182.60) -0.05

This table compares Heineken and Heritage Distilling”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Heineken has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Distilling.

Summary

Heineken beats Heritage Distilling on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heineken



Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands. The company offers its products to retailers, wholesalers, cafes, bars, pubs, hotels, and restaurants. Heineken N.V. was incorporated in 1864 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The company operates as a subsidiary of Heineken Holding N.V.

About Heritage Distilling



Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

