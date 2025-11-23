Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 387,788 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 64,631.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,788 shares during the period. American Financial Group comprises 1.5% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC owned approximately 0.47% of American Financial Group worth $49,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 153.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in American Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $226,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in American Financial Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.7%

AFG stock opened at $138.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.63. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $150.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $253,240.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,363. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

