WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $48,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 target price on Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.58.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.71. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $263.43.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

