General Mills, Inc. $GIS Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,659,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of General Mills worth $85,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,346,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,828,000 after acquiring an additional 581,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 434.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,173,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,954,000 after purchasing an additional 170,587 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,864,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 741,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in General Mills by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,588,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,173,000 after purchasing an additional 393,135 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of GIS stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Bernstein Bank cut their price target on General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.