Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of HubSpot worth $83,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,893,000. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in HubSpot by 79.7% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 16,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in HubSpot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,391,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,000,926,000 after purchasing an additional 144,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.11, for a total transaction of $3,128,935.00. Following the sale, the director owned 504,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,883,034.26. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,138,500. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,062,552. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.23.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $355.09 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.41 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,438.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $453.30 and its 200 day moving average is $511.18.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

