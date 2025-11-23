Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $227,000 Position in Pentair plc $PNR

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 13.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,974,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,033,000 after purchasing an additional 594,989 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,275,000 after purchasing an additional 661,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pentair by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,829,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 541,461 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pentair by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,183,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,192,000 after buying an additional 133,057 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pentair by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,105,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,209,000 after buying an additional 143,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Pentair from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $820,800.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,748.88. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $104.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.90. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.83%. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

