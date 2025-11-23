Tableaux LLC Takes Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

SGOL stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $41.77.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

