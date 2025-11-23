WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 9,189 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. $NUV

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,480,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,718,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,839,000 after buying an additional 63,018 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Financial Group increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 47.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 153,522 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,154,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 106,291 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.1%

NUV stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

