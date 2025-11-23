Tableaux LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in NIO Inc. $NIO

Tableaux LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth $56,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of NIO by 4,297.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NIO opened at $5.59 on Friday. NIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.46.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 589.46% and a negative net margin of 34.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on NIO from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.20 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

