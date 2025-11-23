JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Holdings Trimmed by Tableaux LLC

Tableaux LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,780 shares during the quarter. Tableaux LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,736,908,000 after buying an additional 401,771,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,119,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,927,000 after purchasing an additional 772,858 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,998,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

