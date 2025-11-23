Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $92,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 33.9% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 257,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $315.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.15. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $292.97 and a fifty-two week high of $352.79. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 215.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $341.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $377.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $408.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.