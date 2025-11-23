Swiss National Bank Purchases 77,900 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Centene worth $81,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,049,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,796 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,557,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 155.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,901,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,280 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,050,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Centene by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,396,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,768,000 after buying an additional 869,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 billion. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Centene from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Centene from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Centene from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

