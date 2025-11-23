Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Humana worth $89,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,697,222,000 after buying an additional 1,143,662 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3,257.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,973 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Humana by 661.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,038,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,942,000 after purchasing an additional 902,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $171,220,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in Humana by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,755,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,845,830,000 after purchasing an additional 557,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Humana from $313.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.67.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $226.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.08. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.87 and a 12-month high of $315.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $32.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.99 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

