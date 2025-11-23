Swiss National Bank Has $99.58 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,258,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of NU worth $99,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 10.1% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,120,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter worth $698,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter worth about $793,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE:NU opened at $15.90 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NU. UBS Group boosted their price target on NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NU

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.