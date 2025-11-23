VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,198,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of VICI Properties worth $104,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2,890.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 498,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 481,882 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,808,000. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 287,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 256,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

