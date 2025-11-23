Swiss National Bank Has $101.84 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Agilent Technologies worth $101,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 72,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 252.8% during the second quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Legacy Group increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Legacy Group now owns 10,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Rothschild Redb raised Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $130,491.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,987.92. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE A opened at $151.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.24. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

