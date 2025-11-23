Ford Motor Company $F Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,822,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 813,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Ford Motor worth $128,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 10.8% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 528,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $845,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 31,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.3% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 28,849 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $12.83 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Dbs Bank cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

