Swiss National Bank Purchases 400,700 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,808,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Kenvue worth $121,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600,682 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $213,422,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $203,036,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $187,123,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 131.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,131,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886,784 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 110.67%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.