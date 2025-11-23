Swiss National Bank Purchases 98,800 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $116,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,854,530 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,670,449,000 after acquiring an additional 746,732 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450,691 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,361,677,000 after purchasing an additional 375,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,019,891 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,091,391,000 after purchasing an additional 206,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,077,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $923,925,000 after buying an additional 1,422,265 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 117.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $520,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,145 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $78.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,843.40. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.36. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.77%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.