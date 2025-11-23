Swiss National Bank Has $114.94 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,997,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Baker Hughes worth $114,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ BKR opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zephirin Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,000. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares in the company, valued at $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

