TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 10,532 Shares of BRP Inc. $DOOO

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lowered its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in BRP by 696.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 254,627 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in BRP during the second quarter valued at $1,932,000.

Get BRP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BRP from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on BRP from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.83 and a beta of 1.21. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. BRP had a positive return on equity of 61.26% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.460 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.33%.

BRP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.