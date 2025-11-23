TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Buys 1,691 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Flowserve by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after buying an additional 201,420 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 50.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 163,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 54,771 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 96.2% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,618,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLS opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. Flowserve Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 9.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lamar L. Duhon sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $111,841.59. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,713.16. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Claire Hudson sold 10,667 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $746,796.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,589 shares in the company, valued at $461,295.89. This trade represents a 61.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,276 shares of company stock worth $4,196,578. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Flowserve from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

