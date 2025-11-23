Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $129,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 55.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Arete Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.45.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $235.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.21. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.35 and a twelve month high of $264.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.08) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $101,947.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,488.75. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $10,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,081,644. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,421 shares of company stock worth $15,606,412. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

